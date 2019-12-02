NB lanes on US 151 at Reiner Rd. closed due to crash, public to avoid area

Northbound lanes on US 151 are closed at Reiner Road in Sun Prairie due to a crash Monday night.

Several injuries are reported in a crash involving multiple vehicles, authorities say. However, it looks like no one died at this time.

Debris from vehicles is scattered across the road, and it will be some time until lanes are reopened, authorities tell us.

Multiple agencies are responding, and traffic is being diverted.

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

