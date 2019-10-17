NBA General Managers predict Bucks will make 2020 Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks have a pretty good chance of winning the 2020 NBA Finals, according to General Managers throughout the league.

In the 18th annual NBA.com GM Survey, 36% picked the Bucks to win the title. The only team with more votes is the L.A. Clippers with 46%.

76% of GMs picked Milwaukee to finish in first place in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also the most likely to win the MVP award. 52% of GMs think the Greek Freak will repeat as the league’s best player.

GMs were also asked if they were starting a franchise today and could sign any player, who they would chose. A whopping 86% chose Giannis.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer also came in third place for best coach in the league with 10% of the vote.

