NBA-leading Bucks bounce back, rout Pacers 119-100

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks recovered after squandering an early 22-point lead to trounce the Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks bounced back from a 105-89 loss at Miami in which they posted their lowest point total of the season.

An NBA-best 53-9, Milwaukee hasn't lost back-to-back games all season.

Indiana had a four-game winning streak snapped as it fell into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

T.J. Warren scored 18 points and Doug McDermott had 16 for the Pacers.

