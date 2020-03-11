NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA is suspending the season after a player with Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the association Wednesday.

The NBA says that the positive test result was released shortly before the start of the Jazz - Oklahoma City Thunder game at Chesapeake Energy Area. That game has been canceled.

The Associated Press reports that a person with knowledge of the situation said the player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test. NBC15 has not confirmed this.

The affected player was not in the arena Wednesday, the NBA says. The association has not officially identified the player who tested positive.

The season will be suspended until further notice. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," according to the release.