NBC News: President Trump to declare national emergency

President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak during a Friday afternoon news conference, according to NBC News which cited two administration officials.

The move will open up tens of billions of dollars that can be used to fight the pandemic, NBC News reported.

President Trump announced on Twitter late Friday morning that he would hold the news conference at 3 p.m. from the White House. The Tweet did not give a reason outside that the topic would be coronavirus.

