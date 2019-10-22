NBC15 Share Your Holidays: Every “one” makes a difference to fight hunger

From “The Power of One” to “Just One More Meal” there are all different kinds of ways “one” can make a difference to end hunger in Southern Wisconsin.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays to Eliminate Hunger campaign in 2019 will be honoring a variety of “ones.” Whether it is a big “one,” like the difference one year of food can make in the life of a child, or a little “one” like sharing a post on social media about hunger, every “one” makes an impact on the lives of those facing hard times.

24-years-ago, NBC15’s late anchor Mike McKinney had a mission to eliminate hunger in the Madison community by holding a one-day food drive outside Metcalfe’s Market at the Hilldale Shopping Center. That year, NBC15 Share Your Holidays was born and more than 50,000 meals were raised.

2018 had a record-setting 4.45 million meals, 2019’s goal is 4.5 million meals. The meals benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and will help a growing number of families and individuals who face food insecurities.

Thanks to the buying power of Second Harvest Foodbank, for every one dollar donated up to three meals are provided to adults, children, and seniors who struggle to find their next meal.

On Nov. 6, a luncheon at the Alliant Energy Center will not only highlight how “one” can make a difference, it will announce the 2019 “Be Like Mike” award recipients. Second Harvest Foodbank’s new CEO, Michelle Ogre, will discuss the vision she has for the future of the agency. Plus, the first $20,000 raised at the event will be matched by UW Health, UnityPoint - Meriter & Quartz.

There is still an opportunity to join NBC15 at the 2019 luncheon. It costs $65 per person and $500 per table. One person attending the event could provide up to 195 meals, while a whole table could provide 1,500 meals. The cost of the registration is fully tax-deductible and will be matched by sponsors.

Each year, one in six children in southern Wisconsin faces hunger, according to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. They provided nearly 15 million pounds of food to more than 200 agencies and programs in 16 Wisconsin counties. 61 percent of households they serve have an income under $20,000 per year.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays barrels will be delivered to Dane County businesses and schools on Oct. 23 and 24. You can sign up to participate today.

