NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale next week

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Finale Phone-a-thon and Sort-a-thon is next week on Dec. 11.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11., all online donations will be matched. To make an online donation, click here.

People who make a call during the Mike’s Miracle Minutes, which occur at select times between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., will have their donations matched. The Mike’s Miracle Minute line-up will be announced next week.

The minutes are named after NBC15’s late anchor Mike McKinney, who began NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996. He held a food drive for a single day at Metcalfe’s Market at the Hilldale Shopping Center. He remembered his childhood and his family’s financial struggles and wanted to give back to the community.

2018 had a record-setting 4.45 million meals. 2019’s goal is 4.5 million meals. The meals benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and will help a growing number of families and individuals who face food insecurities.

“As the new CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank it has been exciting for me to experience the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign for the first time,” said Second Harvest Foodbank CEO and President Michelle Orge. “I’m amazed at how our whole community comes together to make a difference in the lives of those struggling with hunger through this campaign. When I hear stories of how the campaign has helped so many people over the years, I am proud to be part of what Mike McKinney started 24 years ago. I can’t wait for the Grand Finale Phone-a-Thon and Sort-a-Thon next week. I am anticipating a room filled with energy and excitement as 500 volunteers will sort over 70,000 pounds of food and take hundreds of donations over the phone.”

Each year, one in six children in southern Wisconsin faces hunger, according to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. They provided nearly 15 million pounds of food to more than 200 agencies and programs in 16 Wisconsin counties. 61 percent of households they serve have an income under $20,000 per year.

