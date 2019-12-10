NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale: One gift can make a difference

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays Grand Finale is underway Wednesday, with a goal of raising 4.5 million meals.

All day Wednesday, online donations will be doubled. Normally, one dollar would provide up to three meals, but on Wednesday, a dollar donation made online will provide up to six meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Donations will be matched by calling 1-844-8HUNGER (1-844-848-6437) during a Mike's Miracle Minute. Those minutes are named after NBC15 late anchor, Mike McKinney, who began Share Your Holidays in 1996. They are sponsored by different businesses and occur at select times.

"Each year, Share Your Holidays, demonstrates the power of giving," said Don Vesely, WMTV Vice President and Manager. "I'm truly humbled by the number of companies, schools, organizations, and viewers working towards a common goal...eliminating hunger. NBC15 and Second Harvest Foodbank can only achieve these milestones with the generous donations of our local communities, and we thank you."

Campaign to eliminate hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays is a five-week campaign that began on Nov. 1.

This year, the campaign is honoring how different kinds of “one” make a difference. Whether the “one” is big, like donating a year's worth of food, or little, like sharing a social media post about hunger, every “one” makes a difference in our communities.

All the money and food donated to NBC15 Share Your Holidays goes to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

According to the agency, they provide 14.2 million meals for 16 counties. They distribute food to 200 partner agencies and programs, 85 percent of food is received through donations.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign raises a third of the meals provided to those with food insecurities, according to Second Harvest.

The campaign has raised more than 45 million meals over the past 23 years.

Growing number of households that cannot afford bare necessities

Across Wisconsin, more than a third of households struggle to afford the basic necessities, like housing or food, according to a recent report from the United Way.

The report looks at a population called ALICE. The acronym stands for Asset Limited, Income Restrained, Employed. The 2018 report looks at data collected in 2016.

According to the report, 36 percent of households in the 16 counties served by Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin cannot afford a bare-bones household budget. Out of the counties served by Second Harvest, six counties have at least 40 percent of households that cannot afford necessities like putting food on the table.

One in six children are struggling with hunger, in Southwestern Wisconsin, according to Second Harvest.

From all of us here at NBC15, we cannot thank you enough for putting your power into action and putting meals on the tables of those in need.

"‘Thank You’ on behalf of people you will never meet. Those are people why Share Your Holidays, is so amazing. It not only puts food in people’s homes, but it also gives people who may be going through a dark time, some light. Those who have a sense of despair, hope, and more importantly, to show that people care, that this community cares, and that is what Share Your Holidays is all about.” – Mike McKinney, late NBC15 anchor/NBC15 Share Your Holidays founder