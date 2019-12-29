NBC15 Share Your Holidays: How to support Second Harvest Foodbank

NBC15's Share Your Holidays Grand Finale raised 3.82 million meals, as of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16. The number puts us on pace to reach the goal of raising 4.5 million meals by Dec. 31.

This year, the campaign is honoring how “one” can make a difference. Whether the “one” is big, like donating a year's worth of food, or little, like sharing a social media post about hunger, every “one” makes a difference in our communities.

NBC15’s Gabriella Rusk sits down with Kris Tazelaar about ways you can help fight hunger by food or monetary donations or by volunteering your time with Second Harvest Foodbank.