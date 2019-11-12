NBC15 Share Your Holidays Request-a-thon uses music to help end hunger

On Thursday, 105.5 Triple M will be hosting a Request-a-thon to benefit the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Campaign.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. callers who donate at least $15 can request a song to be played on 105.5 Triple M. Requests can be made by calling 844-8HUNGER (844-848-6437) or visiting SecondHarvestMadison.org/Request.

The first $20,000 in request donations will be matched by a generous donor. In 2018, $12,500 was raised for NBC15 Share Your Holidays Request-A-Thon

NBC15 Share Your Holidays to eliminate hunger raises donations for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Proceeds including the matching fund from the request-a-thon are earmarked for Second Harvest’s Diabetes Wellness Program. The program helps those with food insecurities have better access to food and education to manage their diabetes.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays is hoping to raise 4.5 million meals in 2019. Every dollar donated provides up to three meals. Since the campaign began, NBC15 Share Your Holidays has raised more than 45 million meals for those struggling with hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.

There are nearly one million requests each year through more than 200 partner agencies and programs of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.