NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign total to be revealed

For more than nine weeks, every “one” made a difference in the fight against hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.

On NBC15 News at 6 on Wednesday, the final total for the 2019 NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign will be revealed.

The goal this year was to 4.5 million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

The 2019 campaign honored how a variety of “ones” can make a difference to eliminate food insecurities. From donating one year of food to sharing one post on social media about hunger, every “one” makes an impact on the lives of those facing hard times.

NBC15’s late anchor, Mike McKinney, had a mission to eliminate hunger and began the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign 24 years ago outside a Madison grocery store for a single day. That year, more than 50,000 meals were raised.

Since then, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign has raised more than 45 million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank. Thanks to the buying power of Second Harvest Foodbank, for every one dollar donated up to three meals are provided to adults, children, and seniors who struggle to find their next meal.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays had record-setting years in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, the campaign raised more meals than ever before, 4.18 million meals. The following year the goal was “One More Meal,” and the campaign raised 4.45 million meals.

From all of us here at NBC15, we cannot thank you enough for putting your power into action and putting meals on the tables of those in need.

"Thank You on behalf of people you will never meet. Those are people why Share Your Holidays, is so amazing. It not only puts food in people’s homes, but it also gives people who may be going through a dark time, some light. Those who have a sense of despair, hope, and more importantly, to show that people care, that this community cares, and that is what Share Your Holidays is all about.” – Mike McKinney, late NBC15 anchor/NBC15 Share Your Holidays founder