NBC15 Share Your Holidays luncheon shows the difference we all can make

A luncheon at the Alliant Energy Center is showing how one lunch can make a difference to eliminate hunger in Southern Wisconsin.

The NBC15 Share Your Holidays luncheon on Wednesday highlights how every “one” can make a difference. It is hosted by NBC15 and the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

24 years ago, NBC15’s late anchor Mike McKinney had a mission to eliminate hunger in the Madison community. Over the past 23 years, NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign has raised more than 45 million meals. During those years, there were many “ones” that made a positive impact on communities throughout Southern Wisconsin.

2018 had a record-setting 4.45 million meals.

2019’s goal is 4.5 million meals. The meals benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and will help a growing number of families and individuals who face food insecurities.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays to Eliminate Hunger campaign in 2019 will be honoring a variety of “ones.” Whether it is a big “one,” like the difference one year of food can make in the life of a child, or a little “one” like sharing a post on social media about hunger, every “one” makes an impact on the lives of those facing hard times.

At the luncheon, the 2019 “Be Like Mike” award recipients will be announced. Second Harvest Foodbank’s new CEO, Michelle Ogre, will discuss the vision she has for the future of the agency. Plus, the first $20,000 raised at the event will be matched by UW Health, UnityPoint - Meriter & Quartz.

The Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin provides up to 14 million meals each year by distributes food to local food pantries in 16 counties. According to Second Harvest, one in five children in Southwestern Wisconsin face hunger every single day.

During NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign, each dollar raised provides three meals to those struggling with hunger.

For more information on the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign, click here

