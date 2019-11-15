NBC15 nominated for 6 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards

Members of the NBC15 news team are up for a total of six honors at the 61st Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday.

The regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will announce this year’s award winners in Chicago at the Swissotel.

NBC15’s six nominations are the most received by any news station in the Madison television market. The nominees are:





General Assignment Reporter: Morgan Wolfe



News Writer: John Stofflet/Making a Difference



News Editor: Morgan Wolfe



News Report/Series—Weather: “Moo Muffs: Surviving Wisconsin’s Polar Vortex/Amy Pflugshaupt



Human Interest News Report/Series: Making a Difference: John Stofflet, Jeremy Nichols, Curt Lenz, Tim Elliott



News Report/Series: Sports “Palmer Strong” Mike Jacques/Jeremy Nichols

NBC15 competes against television stations across three states. It competes against Wisconsin stations in Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau-Rhinelander. NBC15 also competes against Illinois stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington, and Rockford as well as the South Bend-Elkhart market in Indiana.

You can watch a livestream of the 2019 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday you can learn about the different options by clicking here.

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

