NBC15’s Amy Pflugshaupt, husband Mitch welcomes baby girl

Congratulations are due to one of our own as a little bundle of joy joined her family this week.

NBC15 Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt and her husband, Mitch, welcomed Esther James Rosalee Hanson on Monday night.

Amy says there was a lot of family influence in the name they selected, and it’s a very special name for the couple.

"Mitch and I are so thankful for all of the love and support everyone has offered over these last nine months. These last few days have been such a blessing. We are so excited for this next journey together as a family."

Amy and Mitch did not want to know the gender during pregnancy, and wanted to be surprised when the baby was born. In their pregnancy announcement, they referred to the baby as their “shining moment” and the nickname "Nugget."

Their baby girl, now nicknamed EsJay, is 9 pounds, 14 ounces and is 21.5 inches long.

Amy announced EsJay’s arrival on her NBC15 Facebook page Friday morning. Viewers can follow her page for more baby news.

NBC15 is thrilled for Amy, Mitch, and EsJay and wish them the best on a lifetime of memories on their new journey.

Amy co-anchors NBC15 News at 6 and 10 with John Stofflet. She’s been a member of the NBC15 family since Jan. 2015 and prior to moving to Madison worked at our sister-station, WSAW-TV in Wausau.

