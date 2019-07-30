N.C. gun shop’s billboard mocks four Democratic congresswomen

A gun shop in North Carolina is gaining publicity from President Trump’s attacks on four congresswomen. The business has put up a billboard mocking the four women, and critics say the message does not fit the community.

Callers from across the country want to speak with the owners of Cherokee Guns in Murphy, North Carolina.

The advertisement calls Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts idiots.

It also compares them to the “four horsemen of the Apocalypse.”

Murphy residents like Randy Barnett said the billboard does not reflect their views.

“I was just appalled by it. I've lived here all my life and I think its divisive. I hope it’s not who we represent now,” he said.

Barnett isn’t alone in his opposition. The National Coalition Against Gun Violence called the billboard disgusting and violent anti-government rhetoric.

The owner of Cherokee Guns, who would only identify himself as “Doc,” said he’s prepared for any kind of backlash.

“I carry a gun. I don’t care. Words don’t harm me. You come on my property, you try to harm me here, there’ll be trouble,” he said.

The owner said the billboard has nothing to do with race. Instead, he said it’s to support President Trump and advocate against socialism.

“Well, they’re calling us racist. I mean, I don’t care if it was four white women, four white guys that have their view, they’ll be on the billboard,” he said.

All four Democratic congresswomen are well-known critics of the president. Recently, President Trump told them to return to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

“I want our county to be, you know, open to everyone and everybody to come here and not feel threatened,” said Barnett.

Cherokee Guns stands by the statement. They’re preparing to hand out hundreds of bumper stickers with the same message on it.

