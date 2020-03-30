NCAA granting spring-sport athletes extra year of eligibility

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Updated: Mon 7:48 PM, Mar 30, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- After a voting on Monday, the Division I Council agreed to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and extension of eligibility.

Schools will be able to match scholarships from the previous year, or offer less to none at all.

The NCAA also says teams will be able to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits along with student-athletes who decided to stay for their extra year of eligibility.

Winter sports were not included in the decision as the Council members declined to extend eligibility in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.

 