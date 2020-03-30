NCAA granting spring-sport athletes extra year of eligibility

After a voting on Monday, the Division I Council agreed to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and extension of eligibility.

DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/aC03MEa5UQ pic.twitter.com/XeVaxI85Ib — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 30, 2020

Schools will be able to match scholarships from the previous year, or offer less to none at all.

Source tells @TheAthleticCFB that the NCAA Division I Council has approved blanket waiver for all spring-sport athletes to get an extra year of eligibility. Schools will be able to offer less (or zero) aid or match what they provided this year. Up to each school for each athlete. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 30, 2020

The NCAA also says teams will be able to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits along with student-athletes who decided to stay for their extra year of eligibility.

Winter sports were not included in the decision as the Council members declined to extend eligibility in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.

