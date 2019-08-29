NFL starting 100th season with Kickoff Experience at Packers vs. Bears

National football is back on Sept. 5, and the 100th season of the NFL will be kicking off at Soldier Field with one of the most storied rivalries.

A massive celebration will be taking place at Grant Park, Chicago starting at Noon on Sept. 5. The Kickoff Experience is free and fans will be able to get photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 53 Super Bowl rings.

The celebration is presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 20.

At the Kickoff Experience, fans can test their ability to kick a field goal, test their Hail Mary, fielding a punt, and try on NFL equipment.

Chicago Bears legends will be at the Autograph Stage. Jim McMahon will be available from 2:00-3:30, Matt Forte from 4:15-5:45, and Charles Tillman from 6:00-7:30.

A NFL Kickoff Watch Party will occur at 7 p.m.

You can learn more about the NFL Kickoff Experience by clicking here.

NBC Sports sat down with 97-year-old entertainment icon Betty White for her thoughts on the league’s anniversary. In a promotional video, Al Michaels wonders how anyone could put 100 years of the NFL into words. Off-screen, you hear Betty White announce "I can."

The season opens with kickoff between the Bears and Packers at 7:20 p.m. on NBC15.