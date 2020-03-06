NO BULL-ion: Search for gold nuggets ends with Mattoon men in jail for arson

A search for gold nuggets ended with the arrests of the potential prospectors for arson and other crimes in Shawano County.

This happened on Feb. 29. At about 4:45 p.m. that day, the Mattoon Fire Department was called to a report of a house fire in the Town of Hutchins. They suspected it was a case of arson.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and State Fire Marshal's Office were called in to investigate. A K-9 sniffed out the presence of accelerants.

This is where the case gets interesting. Officers tracked down two Mattoon men identified as Corey A. Welch, 34, and Bryan M. Wendler, 37. The men had been at the property in search of $20,000 in gold nuggets that "had been hidden by the previous owner."

The nuggets were nowhere to be found. That's when they used diesel fuel to set the house on fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation also revealed that Welch called 911 and reported the fire, and also went to the Mattoon Fire Department and drove a fire vehicle to the scene without the consent or authority of the Mattoon Fire Department," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Welch is a former Mattoon firefighter. He resigned in January.

The Sheriff's Office says the men are facing charges of arson, burglary, recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

No formal charges have been filed.

