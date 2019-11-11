NOW OPEN: All 3 lanes of Verona Road in Fitchburg

Drivers who take Verona Road are going to have an easier time getting to work Monday morning. That's because crews have finally opened up all three lanes in Fitchburg under Williamsburg Way and over County PD/McKee Road.

"We appreciate the public's patience, as well as the hard work and dedication by the men and women working day and night on this major project!!" the agency said.

It won't be all smooth sailing, though, at least for a little bit. WisDOT warns crews will still be doing some work on traffic signals at County PD and Verona Road. They also have some curb and gutter work to do as well.

Next year, they will begin their last construction season, expanding County PD/McKee Road from Fitchrona Road to Commerce Park Drive. At that time, they will establish the final configuration for the Verona Road interchange.

They expect it all to be wrapped up by fall 2020.