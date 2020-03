The National Weather Service says storms formed near a warm front on Saturday, producing brief tornadoes which caused damage north of Potosi, Wisconsin and Oelwein, Iowa.

Officials say thunderstorms formed during the afternoon hours north of the warm front and brought many reports of small hail covering the ground.

Emergency management surveyed a preliminary tornado track of 4 miles, just 1 mile north of Potosi. A house, multiple farms , and trees were damaged.