Federal charges filed against NY schools official in Neenah case

Federal charges have been filed against a New York man arrested in connection to a Winnebago County undercover internet child sex sting.

Neenah Police say David Arnold Hay of Brooklyn, NY, was arrested at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee Monday.

The department says the case is now in the federal government's hands because Hay crossed state lines.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that police say prosecutors were expected to provide more information Friday about the case against Hay.

He was deputy chief of staff for the schools chancellor at New York City's Department of Education. The department fired him after his arrest. It's unknown whether Hay has an attorney yet.

Hay attended UW-Stout, UW-Milwaukee, and Harvard University's Graduate School of Education. According WBAY, Hay served as a high school principal in the School District of of Kettle Moraine from 2008 to 2011. He served as the high school principal of the Tomah Area School District from 2011-2014.

