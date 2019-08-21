"Nails' Tales" removed as part of redesign project on UW-Madison campus

After 13 years of standing in front of Camp Randall and the UW Field House, "Nails' Tales" is moving to its temporary home.

The sculpture was installed in 2005 as part of a renovation project to Camp Randall Stadium. The artist, Donald Lipski describes his artwork as a "50' tall obelisk takes the form of a giant limestone block which is eroding into a pile of footballs." Lipski received a degree in American History at UW-Madison in 1970.

"Nails' Tales" was fabricated by the FAST Corporation in Sparta.

The sculpture will be stored 15 miles southeast of campus on university property. Over the next school year, officials will work with campus and community stakeholders, as well as Lipski, to find a new site for the sculpture.

Reconstruction of the South Plaza is expected to begin in February 2020 and be completed before the 2020 football season.