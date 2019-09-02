Naked man burglarizes Madison apartment

Police are investigating a burglary near downtown Madison early Monday morning.

A man was sleeping in bed when he was woken up by a naked man in his apartment on the 300 block of S. Hamilton Street at 6:14 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The naked suspect told the victim he just wanted to wake him up. The suspect then walked through the apartment before going back into the bedroom and asking the victim if he had any money.

The suspect then went through the victim's wallet on the dresser and took the cash in it before leaving, according to the department.

The suspect is described as being in his late 30's to early 40's, 6 feet and 2 or 3 inches tall, bald, very skinny and tanned, according to the department.

Police are still investigating.