Name of Madison man killed in Saturday homicide released

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the 22-year-old whose body was discovered Saturday and whose death is being treated as a homicide.

The agency identified him as Aaron X. Johnson, adding that the preliminary results of its autopsy confirms he died from "homicidal firearm violence."

His death remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office and the Madison Police Department.

Officers found Johnson's body shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday after responding to a report that someone had been shot in the 100 block of N. Blair Street.

At the time, Madison Police Capt. Kelly Donahue said the victim likely knew his killer, but police have not released any other information about whom the suspect may be. Investigators did note they don’t believe his death was a random killing and that there is likely no threat to the community.

