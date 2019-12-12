Name of man killed in Beloit officer-involved shooting released

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 23-year-old Janesville man who was shot and killed by three Beloit police officers earlier this week.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Montay Penning was taken to the hospital following the shooting where he later died. An autopsy confirmed the cause of his death was firearms-related trauma.

His death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, it added.

Penning was shot following a police chase Tuesday afternoon on the north side of Beloit.

In a news conference held after the shooting, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski laid out the events that led to the shooting, which started around noon Tuesday when a Rock Co. deputy pulled over a vehicle he believed to be stolen near Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The deputy reported hearing shots fired and, following a brief chase, took off on foot, Zibolski continued. Beloit police officers caught up with Penning, who was reportedly armed, in the 1800 block of Harrison Ave, where he was shot. None of the officers were injured in the shooting.

All three officers who fired have been placed on administrative duty, as is normal for an officer-involved shooting.

