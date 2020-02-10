Name of Sparta man killed in weekend crash released

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 37-year-old Sparta man killed in a head-on crash in the Town of Adrian over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Edwards died after his car struck an oncoming vehicle around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 16, near Hazel Ave.

The five teens in the other vehicle were reportedly injured in the wreck, with one of them needing to be flown to a hospital straight from the scene. They were identified as 18-year-old Akira Sherburn, who was driving; Madison Steinhoff, 19; Zachary Siple, 19; Peyton Riley, 18, and a 17-year-old, whose name was not release.

The preliminary investigation indicates Edwards’ vehicle may have crossed the centerline before the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said. It also reportedly showed no signs that drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck.

The wreck shut down the highway for approximately 3 ½ hours.