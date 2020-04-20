Name released of Janesville man killed in Rock Co. motorcycle crash

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the motorcycle rider who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in the Town of Plymouth.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Lawrence A. Pfaff was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary report indicates the 33-year-old died from injuries sustained in the crash, but more testing is underway.

On Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported Pfaff was riding his motorcycle along Highway 213 around 3:30 p.m. He tried taking a curve near W. Hafeman Road, when the motorcycle left the road and crashed.

Pfaff was the only person on the bike and no other people were involved.

The investigation into his death by the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office remains ongoing.

