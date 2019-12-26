Name released of Madison woman killed on Christmas Eve

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the 63-year-old woman killed in a Christmas Eve homicide, identifying her as Sheila M. Green, of Madison.

It added that the preliminary results from the forensic autopsy confirmed that she died from "homicidal firearm violence." They are still conducting additional testing.

The suspect in her death was identified as Joseph G. Green, who was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a first-degree intentional homicide count.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of S. Midvale Blvd., near Cherokee Heights Middle School, around 4:15 p.m. on December 24 to investigate the shooting.

The Violent Crimes Unit is the lead on the investigation and are coordinating with other MPD resources.