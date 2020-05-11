Name released of driver killed in Dodge Co. crash

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 64-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the Township of Hustisford.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, John Huth was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle went off the road around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Huth was heading south on CTH E when he went off the road, through several ditched and crossed STH 60. That’s where his vehicle crashed through a fence at LKQ Small Parts and struck a storage container.

Based on the descriptions from witnesses, they believe Huth may have had a medical episode that led to the crash. The Medical Examiner’s Office is still trying to determine if he died from a medical problem or from the injuries sustained in the wreck.

