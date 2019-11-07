Name released of pedestrian killed in west Madison crash

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the 35-year-old Madison woman who died Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle along Highway 12.

Its preliminary report indicates the woman, identified as Susan E. Johnson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, which happened around 7 p.m. just west of the intersection of U.S. 12 and Millpond Road.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the driver of the vehicle that hit her, Shuan Jones, was arrested on multiple charges, including knowingly operating while revoked and causing death. Court documents indicate the 37-year-old Jones has three prior OWI convictions.

Police had blocked off the highway for approximately five hours while investigators combed the scene for evidence.