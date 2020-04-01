Names of double homicide victims released

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who died as a result of a double homicide.

Both victims were found around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of McCaffrey Dr. at the UW Arboretum. One of the victims, Robin Carre, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, Dr. Beth Potter, 52, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office’s preliminary autopsies determined their deaths were related to homicidal-related trauma. It did not release any other information about their injuries, noting that more testing is underway.

Dr. Potter was a professor at UW’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health as well as the Medical Director of Employee Health Services at UW Health, DeanRobert Golden said in a letter to to the UW School of Medicine.

“Under any circumstances, the loss of such a wonderful colleague, leader, and friend would be incredibly devastating. Considering all that we are currently experiencing, Beth’s loss is exceptionally painful and difficult to bear. We must all come together in shouldering this heavy blow, and carry on with our important work in a way that honors Dr. Potter’s legacy,” he wrote in the letter.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department is still working to identify a suspect in the two killings. Its investigators believe their deaths were targeted and not a random act.

Anyone with information can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.