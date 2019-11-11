Names released in Monroe County officer-involved shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— Names of those involved in the Monroe County officer-involved shooting have been released.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 32-year-old Michael Nguyen was shot Tuesday, Nov. 5 after officials responded to a local business for a report of a domestic violence 911 call. DOJ says Nguyen was provided medical aid immediately but later died at a local hospital from injuries.

Law enforcement says a male subject was outside the business, carrying a firearm while patrons where barricaded inside.

Four officials have been placed on administrative leave following the incident; Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan Oswald, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Rice, Deputy Ethan Young and Sparta Police Officer Kyle Gurolski.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

