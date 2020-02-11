Names released of Janesville mothers killed in Monday shooting

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the names of the two mothers killed in a Janesville double homicide early Monday morning.

The women were identified as Brittany N. McAdory, 27, and Seairaha J. Winchester, 30. The preliminary autopsy indicated they both died from "homicidal firearm related trauma" and additional testing is underway, the Medical Examiner's Office noted.

Their deaths remain under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

Investigators have not identified any suspects in the homicides and are still trying to determine a motive, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said in a Monday afternoon news conference.

In what Moore described as “a particularly violent scene,” officers found the women around 3:20 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds near Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive, just off of I-39/90. They were both taken to Mercy Hospital where they later died.

Investigators determined the women were at the nearby TA Travel Center around 2 a.m., less than 90 minutes before police received a 911 call about gunfire. At the time, they were traveling in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived and was later discovered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, approximately 80 miles away.