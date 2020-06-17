Names released of four killed in Friday's Columbia Co. crashes

Two people, including a ten-year-old child, were left fighting for their lives following a series of Columbia County wrecks on Friday, according to a new report from the Wisconsin State Patrol. WSP also identified the four victims killed in the crashes.

According to its report, the four people who died were all the only people in their vehicles at the time. They were identified as:



Philip Bruno, 55, of Ingleside, Illinois (who was driving a Kenworth tractor-trailer;

Eleanor Heeringa-Owen, 59, of DeForest (Volkwagon Passet);

Samantha McMullen, 23, Oconomowoc (Chevrolet Malibu), and;

Joseph Kosinski, 72, of Madison (Kia Seltos)

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fifty-year-old Ross Kopfer, of Oconomowoc, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, as did his 10-year-old passenger, who were in a Ford F-150. They were both rushed to UW Hospital.

A 24-year-old who was driving a dump truck at the time, Clayton Motenson, of Poynette, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UW Hospital. A 52-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, Dawn Marshall, who was behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer, was injured but did not need to go to the hospital.

All of the people identified were involved in the third of the three crashes. The names of the two troopers and the Columbia Co. highway worker who were injured in the second incident were not released.

Nobody was hurt in the first wreck.

The WSP preliminary report indicates the first incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. when one tractor-trailer rear-ended another at the STH 60 interchange. A little more than an hour later, a pickup truck crashed into that scene, seriously injuring the troopers and the highway workers.

The third and final crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near CTH K as traffic started to back up behind the first two wrecks, WSP reports. Investigators say a tractor-trailer “traveling at highway speeds” smashed into at least seven-other vehicles, including two semis, a dump truck, and four passenger vehicles.