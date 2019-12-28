Names released of 2 men killed in Town of Janesville crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner released the names of two men killed after their car crashed into a tree in the Town of Janesville.

They were identified as 19-year-old Emmanuel Jones and 20-year-old Quentin A. Castillo, both of Janesville. The Dane County Medical Examiner said both men died from injuries sustained in the Thursday's crash.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses say they saw a 2008 Blue Chevrolet Cobalt driving down the middle of West Rockport Road. According to the sheriff's office, the car swerved to avoid hitting a car and crashed into a tree.

The medical examiner said additional testing is underway.