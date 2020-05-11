Naming rights for new Sun Prairie stadium proposed

The Bank of Sun Prairie is proposing to name the multi-purpose stadium under construction at Ashley Field as Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

The naming rights would be for a 20-year period and will be considered by the Sun Prairie Area School District at Monday’s meeting.

The naming rights include how and where the Bank of Sun Prairie name and logo will be displayed and other opportunities such as the bank delivering free financial education in the school district.

“Pending consideration by the SPASD Board of Education, this joint endeavor holds the promise that the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field will be the flagship amenity for the City of Sun Prairie and surrounding communities for decades to come, a thriving center for commerce, social events, and school-district activities. It’s an exceptional opportunity,” says SPASD superintendent Brad Saron.

The stadium is currently under construction and the first phase is set to be completed in the fall.

