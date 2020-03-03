Nashville country artist with Wisconsin ties safe after deadly tornado

A woman who grew up in Wisconsin and is now living in Nashville as a country artist is safe after Tuesday's tornado ripped through the Nashville area.

Kirstie Kraus, who grew up in Janesville and attended Edgewood College in Madison, spent last weekend at her sister's wedding in Wisconsin. Just days later, she was woken up in the middle of the night in her home in Bellevue, Tennessee, to the sound of thunder.

“Last night in the middle of the night I heard a really loud crack and I was like ok, what is happening, this storm was way worse than I even thought," Kraus said.

Kraus said Tuesday morning was stressful as she tried to get in contact with friends and loved ones throughout the Nashville area.

"Some people, because they were up late, I didn’t hear from them until 9 a.m., so I was like what is happening, what’s going on, I need to hear from you," she said. "A couple people’s moms contacted me asking about them, and I was like I haven’t heard from them yet. A couple people I didn’t hear back from until 9 a.m., just patiently waiting and blowing their phones up trying to see what’s going on.”

Kraus said luckily her loved ones are safe and accounted for, though some of her friends had to get in their cars and drive south to escape the storm.

"I’m just happy that everyone I know that’s close to me is safe, and that was the biggest thing, just checking in on everybody," she said. "I used to live in the Mt. Juliet area as of two months ago, I lived over there. My roommate says he’s safe and fine so I was happy about that.”

Kraus said she considers herself a Wisconsinite at heart, and said she'll be back in Wisconsin for performances soon, such as World's Largest Brat Fest this summer. To listen to Kraus's music, visit her website