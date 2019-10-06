National Fire Prevention Week kicks off at Capitol

Fire departments across Dane County brought their trucks out to the Capitol this afternoon to kick off National Fire Prevention Week.

At least a dozen fire departments, including Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie, showed their trucks and gear to families.

"Most of the fire departments use this week to get out their public education message as far as fire prevention and messages to kids in the schools," said Bill Belleveau, a firefighter with the Middleton Fire Department.

Firefighters want to make sure families know how to prevent a fire. Belleveau said the best ways to do this are to check batteries in smoke detectors and make sure any fuel and other flammable materials are properly disposed of.

However, this week is not just about prevention. Fire departments also want to make sure families are prepared in case a fire does happen.

"If there is a fire in your house, make sure you know how to get out. Make sure your whole family knows how to get out and then have a place where you can all meet after you have escaped from the house," Belleveau said.

Local fire departments will continue having events all week, including targeting kids in schools.