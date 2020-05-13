National Guard members serve as poll workers during special election

More than 150 members of Wisconsin National Guard served as poll workers during Tuesday's special congressional election in northern Wisconsin.

Approximately 160 Guard members were called to state active duty May 10, and received general election volunteer training before election day.

Maine Village Clerk Cindy Bailey had two Guard members supporting her during the election, helping her gather paperwork, count ballots, and put equipment away.

"It was an excellent experience," Bailey said. "Both were very personable and very helpful. It was nice to have younger people there who were positive and helpful during a long day."

The Guard members said they helped with a little bit of everything, including guiding voters through the social distancing procedures. Spc. Lincoln Meverden helped at the village of Main election, in part by directing voters as they entered the parking lot.

"We only allowed a few people into the polling site at a time," Bailey said. "He explained that procedure and provided guidance on the use of gloves and pens."

The special election for the 7th Wisconsin Congressional District spanned a large geographic area - covering 21 counties and portions of another five. The National Guard said it accounts for about one-eighth of the state population.

"The elations mission is an illustration of how we can bring our service members on state active duty, train them to be poll workers and send them out to polling stations within their community," said Brig. Gen. Robyn Blader, Wisconsin's assistant adjutant general for readiness and training. "Our unique military and civilian skills make us adaptable to execute any mission across every zip code in our state."

More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members also served as poll workers for the April 7 primary election, the first such use of Guard members during a state emergency in Wisconsin history.

Spc. Andrew Kuhnert, an information technology specialist for the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion's headquarters company, supported a Wausau polling place on April 7. He also worked at a Rib Mountain polling place Tuesday.

"It was pretty neat," he said. "I enjoy going on state active duty for missions like this. I get to do what I signed up for - helping out the community."