National Guard staffs COVID-19 test result call center in Madison

More than 30 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to staff a call center in Madison to answer COVID-19 questions in the state.

The troops began their mission on April 22. The call center is part of the response to the pandemic where Soldiers and Airmen receive test results from state labs and make phone calls to inform people of their results.

“What our call center is doing is looking to alleviate some of the stress that is on the county health departments having to make those phone calls,” said Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Allie, the Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of the call center operation. “So by us helping facilitate testing sites and giving the results back to the populace of Wisconsin, it really eases up a lot of burden on local governments.”

Results typically take three to five days to arrive after testing and the National Guard ensures each patient’s medical information stays protected.

“We have all gone through our HIPAA certification.” said Sgt. Bailey Rockney, normally a fire direction specialist with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and one of the Airmen staffing the call center. “It’s important because we all have a right to privacy. Regardless of what's happening in the world that should still be respected.”

The Wisconsin National Guard currently has 15 coronavirus specimen collection teams operating at sites across the state. They plan to increase it to 25 teams in the coming days.

Guardsmen are also supporting the state warehouse by helping to move personal protective equipment around the state. They will also serve as poll workers on Tuesday for the special election in the Seventh Congressional District.