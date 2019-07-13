National Ice Cream Month: How to make a true Wisconsin sundae

The 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin kicked off National Ice Cream Month by demonstrating how to make a true Wisconsin sundae.

Ice cream is part of the $43.4 billion-dollar dairy industry here in Wisconsin.

The state is home to 38 ice cream plants across the state that produce delicious dairy treats for us to enjoy.

From fresh Wisconsin fruit for your toppings to locally made syrups to homemade whipped cream, Abigail Martin says the perfect ice cream sundae is made by supporting local farmers and helping the dairy industry.