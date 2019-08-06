National Night Out brings people and police together

People and police come together under positive circumstances every year for National Night Out. An event that happens across the country on the first Tuesday in August.

The program started in 1984 and since then it has brought together 38 million neighbors with local law enforcement agencies in 16 thousand communities.

Madison Police Department is one of many agencies participating in National Night Out. Their program starts at 5:30 p.m. at Warner Park and they encourage the entire family to come out. First Responders from the different departments will be there at the event, plus the K9 units, horse patrol, drone demonstrations and more.

Other agencies in southeast Wisconsin participating include: Dane County Sheriff's Office, Janesville Police Department & Rock County Sheriff's Office and National Night Out with Lodi Pride.