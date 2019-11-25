National Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day comes just in time

Snowplow drivers have already had a busy year and with more storms projected on some of the busiest travel days of the year, now is a great time to say thank you for keeping us safe.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Monday, November 25, would be Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin, “to thank the many winter maintenance professionals who work long hours in tough conditions to help keep life on time for the rest of us.”

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation points out drivers are responsible for keeping 115,000 miles of state and local roads clear, so we can get to work, go to the store, or – especially this week – visit our families.

“Snowplow drivers spend countless hours away from their families so that we can all make it home safely to ours,” said WisDOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson.

And, while they got a break Monday, many drivers throughout the state know they will be hitting the roads Tuesday, with up to six or eight inches of snow projected to fall in the northern parts of Wisconsin. Fortunately, for southern Wisconsin, any precipitation will likely be the wet stuff or less than an inch will fall.

