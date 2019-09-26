National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado caused damage in Clark County

A preliminary investigation shows a tornado Tuesday in Greenwood is a low-end EF-1. The tornado caused severe damage at Nigon View Dairy Farm. Several silos and buildings were damaged. No one at the farm was injured.

Todd Shea, Warning and Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says there are multiple damage sights. He said they are still investigating the tornado's width and path.

Clark County Emergency Management Director, John Ross, stated no damage estimates are available. He says reports of damage were received with the most extensive damage reported in areas to the south and southwest of the city of Greenwood.

An EF-3 tornado was reported Tuesday night near Elk Mound.

Gov. Evers was in the area Wednesday and declared a State of Emergency for Chippewa, Clark, and Dunn counties.

