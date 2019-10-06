National ceremony honors fallen Wisconsin firefighters

119 fallen firefighters were honored this weekend at a national memorial in Maryland. Four of the firefighters are from Wisconsin, including Captain Cory Barr.

“We had small groups yesterday and the other women there, I felt a connection. That felt good to have the loneliness that you feel not quite as lonely. At least for a little bit,” says widower Abby Barr.

This weekend’s memorial comes just one year after Captain Barr’s death. On July 10, 2018, Barr and a group of firefighters responded to a call for a gas leak in downtown Sun Prairie, that eventually caused an explosion. The blast damaged several buildings, including Barr’s business. A handful of people were hurt and Captain Barr lost his life.

At just four-years-old, Captain Barr’s twin daughters, Haley and Aubrey, already know the pain of loss.

“That’s what I have the hardest time with, you know, during happy times and sad times. Because even seeing them happy breaks my heart because he’s not here to see those beautiful, smiling faces,” Abby Barr says.

At the ceremony on Sunday, Barr and her two daughters accepted a folded flag and roses in Captain Barr’s memory at the National Firefighters Memorial.

While the weekend of memorials has been therapeutic, Barr says she’s still mourning the loss of her husband. Though her grief continues, Barr says she’s ready to start celebrating her husband’s life.

“I have stuff up around that house that was his,” she says. “We have pictures … I want to make sure they know exactly who their father was … without knowing him, they’ll know him.”

A 16-year veteran of the fire department, Captain Barr’s passion for service ran deep. Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison says that same passion continues to change lives every day.

“When we go out, we know we have to be safe, we have to be careful,” Garrison says. “He brings that kind of understanding that every day could be your last day.”

Small moments and memories together are what Garrison says he misses the most.

“Every morning, Cory would park his car outside the fire station and he would just wave,” Garrison remembers. “And I miss that … I miss the fun part. He was just a fun guy.”

Chief Garrison says the Sun Prairie Fire Department will be unveiling a statue in the Captain Barr’s honor sometime later this month.

Three other Wisconsin firefighters were honored in the memorials this weekend: Philip Neubich Sr., Richard Garner and Christopher Truman. Both Garner and Truman are from the NBC15 News viewing area.

Garner died in April 2018 when he collapsed after finishing a shift. His friends and family remember him as a giving and selfless person. Since his death, the Richard Garner Scholarship was established in his honor. It helps pay for schooling for students heading into the fire or EMS fields.

Captain Truman was a volunteer firefighter with the Lake Mills Fire Department. He died after stopping to help a driver who crashed on the Beltline on New Year’s Eve 2018. Those who knew him say he was the epitome of helpful and caring. He had been a captain for more than 10 years.

