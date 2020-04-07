National leaders react to Wisconsin election

All eyes are on Wisconsin as national leaders react to Tuesday’s controversial election.

During Tuesday's briefing at the White House, President Trump praised the Supreme Court's decision to block Governor Evers from postponing the Spring Primary. “The democrats in Wisconsin had no problem with the election being today until I endorsed Justice Kelly.” The President referring to a tweet he sent the morning of the election encouraging Wisconsin voters to support Justice Daniel Kelly.

The president also weighed in on the push for mail-in voting in Wisconsin. "People cheat...mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country,” President Trump said. Presidential candidate Joe Biden has been encouraging his supporters to vote by mail throughout the pandemic.

One of Biden's former senior advisors told NBC15 that holding the election despite COVID-19 is a form of voter suppression. "The folks that will mostly be impacted by this type of voter suppression effort tend to be minority community...and folks who might be elderly or disabled who find it difficult to get to the polls,” said Moe Vela. He says this is a clear message from republicans. “They know if they can keep our folks from voting they have a better chance of winning," said Vela.

Bernie Sanders is also weighing in on Wisconsin sending voters to the polls. In a statement he called the move dangerous. “It may very well prove deadly,” said Sanders.

