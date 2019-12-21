Near record warmth this weekend

This morning we’ll start off with a few areas of patchy fog before 10 a.m. After that, expect full sunshine through the entire day with temperatures reaching the middle 40’s.

Sunday looks like another fantastic day with temperatures near record high. The record is 55° and we will be near 50° for the high temperature.

Monday and Tuesday are trending rather cloudy at this moment, but we will remain rain free.

Christmas day and the day after Christmas look for scattered rain showers with a chance of possible mix precipitation across northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will be slightly cooler come the end of the work week too!