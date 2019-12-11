Nearly $1 million awarded to Wisconsin homes to improve water treatment systems

Nearly $1 million has been awarded to Wisconsin homeowners and businesses to improve their water treatment systems.

The Department of Safety and Professional Services awarded $949,051 to over 200 recipients via the Wisconsin Fund, according to a release Wednesday.

DSPS says about 700,000 homes across Wisconsin use onsite wastewater treatment systems, because an equivalent managed by government is not available.

Currently 67 of the state’s 72 counties participate in the Wisconsin Fund, which is slated to end in 2020.

