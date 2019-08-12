Nearly 20 shots fired in north-side neighborhood, man targeted

Madison police said at least 18 shots were fired at a car on the north side Sunday night.

Police said a husband and wife were out walking their dogs on East Bluff around 9:30 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan came to a stop nearby. At least one person inside the car began firing multiple rounds at a silver car that had just pulled into the area.

Police said the husband tackled his wife to the ground while the shots were fired.

According to police, an 18-year-old Madison man was inside the silver car. The car was hit multiple times, but the man was not injured.

Investigators recovered 18 shell casings from the street, and later found that two nearby townhouses had been hit by bullets. There were no reports of injuries.

Detectives believe the man in the silver car was targeted, but have yet to determine why.