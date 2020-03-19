DHS: Nearly 50 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Wisconsin

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in our state continues to rise.

According to the agency’s outbreak website, the number of positive cases in the state has increased to 155. That number does include the one individual in Dane Co. who has recovered.

That’s an increase of 49 over Wednesday, when DHS reported 106 cases in its afternoon update. That number did continue to rise through the day, however, as more counties reported new totals. The number of negative tests for coronavirus has now topped 2,000, and currently sits at 2,192, DHS noted.

With 27 cases, Dane Co. has reported the second most cases in Wisconsin, DHS numbers show. It trails Milwaukee Co., which has 62. Both counties, along with Brown and Kenosha Counties, have reported community spread.

According to the agency, community spread occurs when there is no known source of the disease, for example, having had recent contact with an infected person or having recently traveled to an area with a high number of cases.

In all, 21 counties have reported confirmed cases, including Sauk and Columbia Co. which reported their first cases in the past day.

